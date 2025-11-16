Deepika Padukone pairs pink coat with traditional saree, gajra, bindi look at event with Ranveer Singh, Nita Ambani

Deepika Padukone can always pull off a saree, and her latest ethnic look may be one of her most relaxed (and unexpected one) yet. She attended an event in Gujarat on November 15 that was graced by everyone from Nita Ambani and Ranveer Singh to AR Rahman and Shreya Ghosal. Also read | Deepika Padukone stuns fans in black dress from Louis Vuitton for Harper's Bazaar cover shoot Deepika Padukone rocked a relaxed flannel coat over her ethnic Indian look at an event with Ranveer Singh. (Instagram/ iampratibhasingh and deepika.heartbeat_)

In pictures and videos that have emerged from the event, Deepika Padukone appeared cool and casual in a flannel coat she wore over her saree. Take a peek at her look:

Deepika proves a casual coat and saree can look cool together

With her latest look, Deepika's mantra was to stay warm without sacrificing style. While Deepika often opts for perfectly fitted outfits, her Isabel Marant coat had a looser fit, giving the look a more casual feel. The oversized fit of coat meant it layered easily over her heavy pink saree. Made from soft flannel blended with a touch of wool, it featured vibrant pink checks and was embroidered with the label's logo at the back.

Deepika's look was all about minimalistic glam

While Deepika's Indian-meets-western ensemble definitely caught our eye, what counted most was her glam. Her minimal makeup let her striking features take the spotlight – the skin glowed with a dewy finish and she opted for soft, rosy lips, while the heavy kajal added drama to her eyes. Deepika's middle-parted, sleek bun with the addition of a gajra wrapped around the bun and tiny red bindi exuded old-world charm.

What did Ranveer Singh wear?

Joining his actor-wife, Ranveer proved that rocking a crisp white bandhgala suit is a stylish move. He threw in a colourful pair of sunglasses to add some personality to his formal evening look. The couple, who celebrated daughter Dua's first birthday in September, posed with guests at the event, and their candid, happy photos were widley shared on fan pages.