Deepika Padukone stuns fans in black dress from Louis Vuitton for Harper's Bazaar cover shoot

Deepika Padukone never fails to serve fashion at every opportunity with her impeccable sartorial sense. The actor was recently featured on the cover of the Harper’s Bazaar magazine, flaunting a black Louis Vuitton ensemble. The piece donned by Deepika is from the brand’s Cruise 2026 Couture collection, with some exceptional jewellery from Cartier. Deepika Padukone was last seen onscreen in Singham Again.(Instagram/deepikapadukone)

As for the detailing, the Piku star wore an oversized black full-sleeve velvet top, with an overlay in the front, a black cloth extension going all the way down till the ankle, and silver frills attached from the neckline till the border, giving a chandelier-like effect. The bottoms featured a hooded skirt, garnering attention with its half balloon frill.

Deepika Padukone’s Harper’s Bazaar feature

In addition to her gorgeous ensemble, Deepika went on to keep her hair open, giving it a gelled effect, while for jewellery, she donned pieces from Cartier. Completing her look, she stepped into a pair of black heels.

Apart from posing for the cameras, the actor also sat down with Harper’s Bazaar and reflected on her journey in the film industry. She recalled walking for Wendell Rodricks in a flowing white dress, right before her debut film with Shah Rukh Khan.

“It all happened very fast. Even in those two years of modelling, a lot of producers and directors were pursuing me for movies. But I wasn’t ready for it. I had just started in this world of glamour and show business, and I felt like I needed to settle a little before transitioning,” she said.

Adding to that, the Jawan star said, “So the movies could have happened almost immediately, but I was politely saying I wasn’t ready. I’m still grateful for those opportunities. The timing of Om Shanti Om felt right.”

Deepika Padukone’s fashionable moments from Louis Vuitton

Over the years, the actor has slayed in several Louis Vuitton outfits, including the one at an event last year. Aside from making history on the global stage with Stella McCartney and Pharrell Williams, Deepika shared photos from the event, where she made a fashion statement in a box shirt and frill skirt. She also carried a black leather handbag to complete her look.

Another one of the iconic looks of the actor from Louis Vuitton couture has her donning an oversized coat and a white hat, with bold lips and stunning makeup. She also added black leather gloves and a handbag to complement the outfit.