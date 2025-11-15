Looking to buy a red lipstick? Check out these 4-star plus rated red lipsticks on Amazon India
Published on: Nov 15, 2025 10:00 am IST
Red lipsticks are women's BFF. Check out these 4-star ratings red lipsticks on Amazon India.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick - Ambitious, Highly pigmented, Transfer Proof & Fade Proof. Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick Lasts Up To 16 Hour | 5ml View Details
|
₹367
|
|
|
Lakme Forever Matte Liquid Lip Colour, Long-Lasting Liquid Lipstick, Lightweight & Transferproof, Smudgeproof - Red Velvet, 5.6ml View Details
|
₹180
|
|
|
Maybelline New York Color Sensational Creamy Matte Lipstick lasts up to 12 Hours, Hydrate Lips, Rich Creamy Lipstick with Shea Butter, Comes in 42 Shades - 640 Red Liberation, 3.9g View Details
|
₹188
|
|
|
LOreal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick, Le Rouge Paris 420, 5 ml View Details
|
₹599
|
|
|
Revlon Super Lustrous Matte Lipstick, Red Rules The World, 1 Count View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
e.l.f. O Face Satin Lipstick, Richly Pigmented, Nourishing & Long-Lasting Creamy Lipstick, Infused With Jojoba, Vegan & Cruelty-Free, No Regrets View Details
|
₹1,150
|
|
|
SUGAR Cosmetics Nothing Else Matter Longwear Lipstick for Women | Lasts Up To 8+ Hours| Enriched with Vitamin E | 100% Vegan | 3.2gm - 18 Scarlet Letter View Details
|
₹599
|
|
|
Lakme 9to5 Hya Matte Lipstick Red Alert 3.6gm View Details
|
₹405
|
|
View More Products