Jelly Roll reveals he can finally wear Louis Vuitton after 110-lb weight loss: ‘Pray for my…’

Jelly Roll is celebrating a major milestone in his health journey. The singer, whose real name is Jason DeFord, recently shared a picture of himself on social media in a full Louis Vuitton set. In the playful caption, he revealed to his fans that he can now wear designer clothes after losing 110 pounds. Jelly Roll shows off weight loss in new social media post.(Instagram/jellyroll615)

“I can fit in Louis Vuitton now. Pray for my bank account,” he wrote. The 40-year-old performer wore the luxury look, which included a collared jacket, black shirt, and matching pants, during his performance in Vatican City for the God of the World concert.

Jelly Roll's dramatic weight loss transformation

Jelly Roll began his weight loss transformation in 2022 when he weighed around 550 lbs. At the time, he was open about wanting to focus on his health and overcome food addiction, which had been his biggest struggle. His nickname “Jelly Roll” was given to him by his mom, reflecting that lifelong battle with weight.

By 2024, the artist told PEOPLE that he had lost about 110 lbs. Much of that was during his four-month Beautifully Broken tour, where he lost 60-70 lbs. by walking and running 2-3 miles a day and eating healthier. He credits nutritionist Chef Ian Larios, who traveled with him to prepare high-protein meals, for helping him stay on track.

Lifestyle overhaul

Jelly Roll has been open about how his tours now focus on exercise, healthy food, and mental well-being instead of drinking and drugs that used to shape his life on the road. He also said he chose not to use weight loss medication like Ozempic, fearing the side effects of acid reflux that could damage his voice. For now, fans are cheering him on as he gets to enjoy the reward of his hard work, not just better health but also the confidence to get on stage in designer clothes.

FAQs:

1. How much weight has Jelly Roll lost?

Jelly Roll has lost more than 110 pounds since starting his weight loss journey in 2022, with around 60–70 pounds dropped during his Beautifully Broken tour in 2024.

2. Did Jelly Roll use Ozempic or weight loss medication?

No, Jelly Roll has said he chose to lose weight naturally through diet, exercise, and lifestyle changes. He avoided Ozempic because of concerns about side effects like acid reflux, which could harm his singing voice.

3. What event did Jelly Roll wear the Louis Vuitton outfit for?

Jelly Roll wore his Louis Vuitton outfit while performing at the God of the World concert in Vatican City and later shared photos of the look on his Instagram.