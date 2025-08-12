Jelly Roll eyes NFL deal from Tennessee Titans after losing ‘200 pounds’

Ahead of the Tennessee Titans’ two-week road trip, Jelly Roll met the players to boost their morale through a motivational speech. Speaking to the NFL team, the Nashville-based musician emphasized the importance of community and personal growth, while casually revealing that he lost 200 lbs, per USA Today. Jelly Roll jokes about getting NFL deal after losing 200 pounds.(Getty Images via AFP)

Jelly Roll fires the Tennessee Titans up

During his interaction with the Tennessee Titans, the All My Life hitmaker shed light on how the Tennessee Titans contributed to the cultural and communal development of Nashville in recent times. Jelly Roll said he dropped nearly 200 lbs to lead a healthier life, highlighting the significance of determination and strategy.

“I lost 200 pounds,” said Jelly Roll. Boasting of his fitness, the 40-year-old jokingly demanded a football contract from the Nashville-based NFL team. “I told coach I'm getting a contract if I lose another 50,” he added with a smile on his face.

Running the yards on the football field is not the only thing on Jelly Roll’s mind. The rapper, who has suddenly become a fitness freak, had earlier said he wanted to go skydiving.

“I started at 540 pounds, I'm 357 pounds this morning, baby. I'm going to lose another 100 pounds and go skydiving with my wife in Sweden, baby,” Roll told a crowd at a show in Pittsburgh in April, per USA Today.

Also read: Jelly Roll makes messy WWE debut at SummerSlam; makes Logan Paul pay for cheap shot - Watch

Jelly Roll on becoming a better person

As he spoke to the young athletes of the Tennessee Titans, Jelly Roll pushed the players to build chemistry on and off the field. Roll said teamwork and a sense of community can do wonders in one’s life. He argued that it leads to the refinement of one’s character.

"I started becoming a better performer when I started becoming a better human,” Roll told the young players. “I started becoming a better songwriter when I started becoming a better husband,” he added.

FAQs:

Why did Jelly Roll meet the Tennessee Titans?

Before their two-week road trip, Jelly Rolly met the Tennessee Titans to boost the morale of the team.

How much weight has Jelly Roll lost?

Jelly Roll claims to have lost 200 lbs.

Which city does the Tennessee Titans represent in the NFL?

The Tennessee Titans represent Nashville.

Did the Tennessee Titans ever win a Super Bowl?

The Tennessee Titans have yet to win a Super Bowl in the NFL.