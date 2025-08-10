10 longest field goals in NFL history to look at amid Cam Little's 70-yard field goal

During a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little scored a 70-yard field goal at the EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday. Little tied the NFL record (longest NFL field goal), but his record will not be included in the record books and beat Baltimore Ravens' Justin Tucker, who kicked a 66-yard field goal against the Detroit Lions in 2021. Justin Tucker holds the longest field goal record at 66 yards from 2021. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, file)(AP)

Tucker has a career field goal percentage of 90.2, the best in NFL history. In 2021, five-time first-team All-Pro drilled a 66-yard field goal inside the Detroit Lions’ Ford Field. The ball hit the crossbar before bouncing through, sealing a 19-17 Ravens victory and setting the NFL record for the longest field goal in a regular-season game.

So with this being said, here’s a look at the 10 longest field goals in NFL history:

66 yards

Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens – 2021

65 yards

Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys – 2024

64 yards

Matt Prater, Denver Broncos – 2013

63 yards

Joey Slye, New England Patriots – 2024

Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys – 2019

Graham Gano, Carolina Panthers – 2018

David Akers, San Francisco 49ers – 2012

Sebastian Janikowski, Oakland Raiders – 2011

Jason Elam, Denver Broncos – 1998

Tom Dempsey, New Orleans Saints – 1970

Kickers have also delivered some impressive long-range shots outside the top 10. Prater, who has been a fixture in the long-kick conversation, hit from 62 yards three separate times, most recently in 2023 for the Arizona Cardinals. Others like Harrison Butker, Stephen Gostkowski, and Brett Maher have also consistently flirted with the 60-plus-yard range.

The longest playoff field goal belongs to Graham Gano and Pete Stoyanovich, who each connected from 58 yards. Gano made it for the Carolina Panthers in a 2018 wild-card game against the Saints, and Stoyanovich for the Miami Dolphins in 1991.

When it comes to the Super Bowl stage, Harrison Butker owns the record of 57-yard strike against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.