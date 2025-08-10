Search
Sun, Aug 10, 2025
CeeDee Lamb's unfortunate collision with ref during Cowboys vs Rams goes viral - Watch

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Published on: Aug 10, 2025 06:09 am IST

CeeDee Lamb of the Cowboys was penalized for a foul on an official during a preseason game after colliding with a referee.

Not dressed out in today's preseason game, CeeDee Lamb, WR on the Dallas Cowboys, ran into a referee on the sideline and was penalised a “foul on an official,” per CBS Sports.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb was penalized for a foul after colliding with a rushing referee. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
A viral video shows Lamb starting to stroll his way to the end zone, celebrating, when he is run over by a ref who is rushing to match up to the play. Lamb is crashed, and both the official and he fall down. However, no one is injured yet.

