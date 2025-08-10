Cam Little's 70-yard field goal will not go down as the longest in NFL records. Here's why

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little scored a 70-yard field goal in the preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday. The 70-yard field goal scored by Little is the longest in NFL history, but it will not go down in the official records and replace Justin Tucker's 66-yard kick against the Detroit Lions in 2021. Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little at the team's NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Jacksonville.(AP)

Though iconic in itself, the 70-yard field goal came in a pre-season exhibition match against the Steelers, and hence it will not go down in the official NFL records as the longest. Records and stats from pre-season games do not go down in the official records. They are used by teams internally for analysis.

Here's the iconic field goal scored by Cam Little:

21-year-old Little, drafted by the Jaguars as the 212th overall pick in the 6th round of the 2024 NFL draft, was sent by Liam Coen to take the field goal attempt just as the halftime as about to start. Little delivered, with an iconic moment, that, on a regular day, would have gone down in the NFL history books. The Jaguars were trailing the Steelers by 9-14 then.

5 Longest Field Goals In NFL History

As the iconic moment was created at the EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville on Monday, curiosity was piqued about the longest field goals scored in NFL history. Here's a quick look at the top 5.

1. Justin Tucker – 66 yards (Ravens vs. Lions, 2021)

With the clock at zero in Detroit, Tucker’s kick kissed the crossbar and bounced through — a record-setter and instant legend in NFL lore.

2. Matt Prater – 64 yards (Broncos vs. Titans, 2013)

In the thin Denver air, Prater’s booming leg sent the ball sailing through with room to spare, shattering a 43-year-old record.

2. Tom Dempsey – 63 yards (Saints vs. Lions, 1970)

Wearing a custom half-foot shoe, Dempsey’s strike in New Orleans was pure history, a mark that felt untouchable for decades.

4. Jason Elam – 63 yards (Broncos vs. Jaguars, 1998)

Just before halftime, Elam’s rocket from midfield split the uprights, matching Dempsey’s mythical standard.

5. Sebastian Janikowski – 63 yards (Raiders vs. Broncos, 2011)

“Seabass” unleashed a thunderous kick in the Denver night, his trademark power echoing across Mile High.