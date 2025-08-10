Why Deion Sanders thinks son Shedeur will be a 'problem' following his debut

Cleveland Browns’ quarterback Shedeur Sanders had all eyes on him, heading into his debut NFL season. Ahead of throwing two touchdown passes in his debut game on Friday (August 8), Sanders’s father and former NFL player Deion Sanders expressed a vote of confidence for his son. Shedeur Sanders is fourth on the Browns' quarterback depth chart, and Deion Sanders has praised his son's preparation and confidence. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Deion Sanders exhibits confidence in his son Shedeur Sanders

In the clip, Deion said, “He's so prepared right now.” He continued, “A lot of people are approaching it like a preseason game, he's approaching it like a game. And that's how he's always approached everything, to prepare and approach it like this is it." Dieon expressed immense confidence in his son as he added, "I just can't wait to see him get down tonight, but it's going to be a little weird. It's going to be a little strange. He's going to be a problem after tonight, I promise you that.”

“Deion Sanders has all the confidence in his son 🔥 (via @CUBuffsFootball) 📺: #CLEvsCAR - 7 pm ET on @NFLNetwork 📱: Stream on @NFLPlus,” the caption read of Deion's video on X. Currently a coach for the Colorado Buffaloes, Deion expressed public confidence in his son to the media.

Given his recent performance, Sanders now finds himself in the fourth spot of the Browns’ depth chart for quarterbacks, and the pressure of having to be the No. 144 overall pick when you were originally speculated to land around the second mark, as reported by CBS Sports.

Fans react to Deion's statement

Fans have now taken to social media to share their reaction to Deion’s comments.

“Love his confidence. But his son doesn't play that well,” a fan wrote.

“I didn’t like Deion in college, the NFL, or interviews on ESPN. He has proved he’s an a$$ regardless where he is including as a coach. His sons are just a reflection of their father,” another user explained.

“Deion doesn’t just coach his son—he builds him like a weapon. That confidence isn’t hype, it’s legacy in progress. Watch him prove every word right.🇺🇸” a user chipped in.

“As he should. Shedeur’s got the arm, the IQ, and Prime DNA. That’s a dangerous combo,” a fan suggested.

“The Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, Sanders completed 74% of his passes for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2024, and left the collegiate ranks with the highest completion percentage in FBS history (71.8%),” writes Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports.

