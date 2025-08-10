Shedeur Sanders vs Cam Ward: Who is the more exciting rookie this season?

The NFL has many things to excite its fans about. The most recurrent, however, would be the desire to see how each team’s rookies fare in their debut seasons. The urge to know what went behind making an entrant a top-ranking draft player will never fade, and this season, the competition seems to be pitched between two people: Cleveland Browns’ quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Tennessee Titans’ quarterback Cam Ward. The NFL rookie season brings anticipation, particularly for quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward. (Photo by Jason Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Shedeur Sanders

Once thought to be an easy shot for the No. 2 pick, Sanders had a more than disappointing start to the draft as the No. 144 pick. He now finds himself in the fourth spot behind Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel on the Brown’s depth chart among those pushing for a quarterback slot.

Cam Ward

As the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft, Ward’s entry into the Titans has been riddled with expectations and hopes. This trust, however, stems from a long-standing playing history. “Ward has shown the ability to adapt quickly after playing at three different colleges. He set a Division I record with 158 touchdown passes in his career. He threw for 18,184 yards during his college career while running for 473 yards and 20 more TDs. He became an AP All-American at Miami,” writes Teresa M Walker of the Associated Press.

Brian Callahan, coach for the Titans, has studied how top picks fare in their rookie seasons across teams and also draws from his experience working with Joe Burrow on the Cincinnati Bengals’ offense coordination.

“There’s really no stone unturned when it comes to getting a rookie quarterback ready,” Callahan said, as reported by the Associated Press. “And there’s nowhere I won’t look for potential edges or advice or anything like that. So, it’s been a fun process for sure.” Although both players have their standout points, the better option can be decided upon as the season progresses.

(With contribution from Stuti Gupta)