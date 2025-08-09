Morice Norris' ‘Trust Jesus with what's ahead' post goes viral as Lions share injury update

Morice Norris ran into a spate of bad luck during the Detroit Lions vs Atlanta Falcons game on Friday as the defensive back picked up a nasty injury. Morice Norris picked up the injury when he tried to tackle Nathan Carter(AP)

Norris had to be carried off the field on a stretcher and was put in an ambulance and shifted to a hospital, while his teammates, and – in a show of class – his opponents all huddled around to pray, and let the clock run out.

The defensive back picked up the injury when he tried to tackle Nathan Carter, the running back with the Falcons, and in the process his head appeared to snap back as it made contact with Carter's right leg.

While prayers started pouring in from all quarters, there was an inkling of relief provided to fans by coach Dan Campbell, who shared that Norris was breathing, talking, and making some movements. He was also seen blinking his eyes, when being taken away from the field, which had given his well-wishers something to hold onto until formal word of his condition was out.

Now, Detroit Lions has shared an injury update for Norris as well.

Morice Norris injury update

The Detroit Lions put out a post on X, announcing “Morice Norris is in stable condition and has feeling and movement in all his extremities. He will remain at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta overnight for observation.”

They added “We would like to thank the Atlanta Falcons organization, the EMS team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the doctors and staff at Grady for their support.”

Several comments on the post went on to offer prayers for Norris' swift recovery.

Meanwhile, another post that has gone viral is Norris' Instagram story ahead of the game.

Morice Norris Instagram post

Norris on his Instagram story – posted ahead of the game – said the following

"Trust Jesus With What's Ahead

Life can feel uncertain when we think about the future, but Jesus calls us to trust Him with every step we take. He already knows what is coming, and nothing will surprise Him. When we let go of our worries and place our confidence in Him, we can walk forward with peace instead of fear. The road ahead may have twists and turns, but His hand will guide us through it all. Trusting Jesus means believing that His plan is better than ours and that He will never leave us on our own.

Bible Verse:

"Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding."

Proverbs 3:5"

The post takes on more significance given that the player had no idea of the injury coming his way. His post also serves as a sort of confidence to self to weather through the worse, and the injury patch falls squarely in that.

A person shared his post, saying “Can we just talk about the young man (Morice Norris), and the instagram story post he made *before* tonight’s game…God, please watch over this kid & his loved ones, as they search & pray for his recovery tonight.”

Another wrote “Prayers for Morice Norris. Just saw on my IG feed and just went to his profile to see his story and the only story he has… wow.”