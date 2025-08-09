Morice Norris head injury: Exact moment when Lions star went unconscious vs Falcons; scary update for fans

Detroit Lions defensive back Morice Norris was taken off the field by stretcher with a head and neck injury during the fourth quarter of Friday’s preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons. The game was immediately suspended. Detroit Lions safety Morice Norris (26) is hit in the helmet by Atlanta Falcons running back Nathan Carter (38) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(AP)

The injury occurred on the first play of the quarter when Norris, vying for the No 4 safety spot, attempted to tackle Falcons running back Nathan Carter. As he made contact with Carter’s right leg, his head snapped backward sharply. Medical staff rushed in immediately, called for a stretcher, and an ambulance drove onto the field within minutes. Players from both teams knelt in concern as treatment continued.

“prayers up for Lions Cornerback Morice Norris who suffered a head injury against the falcons in a preseason game,” one fan noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“This is genuinely the classiest thing I’ve ever seen during a football game. Both teams agreed to run out the clock completely out of respect for Morice Norris,” another person tweeted.

“Prayers up for Morice Norris 🙏🏾Taken away in an ambulance after a hit to the head. The players got together at midfield and let the clock run out as they prayed for Norris,” former quarterback Robert Griffin III wrote.

The exact moment was captured on video.

The game, with Detroit leading 17-10 just 10 seconds into the fourth quarter, was halted for over 20 minutes. Lions coach Dan Campbell gathered his players at midfield before Norris was placed in the ambulance. Moments after he was taken away, officials ended the game and players exchanged handshakes before leaving the field.

The Lions’ secondary has been hit hard by injuries recently. Rookie safety Dan Jackson was placed on injured reserve last week, and cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. is out for the season after shoulder surgery. Norris, who played two games for Detroit last year and spent time on the practice squad, now adds to the team’s growing list of sidelined defensive backs.