Morice Norris injury: What happened to the Detroit Lions safety? Here's what we know

Detroit Lions safety Morice Norris was seriously injured in the pre-season game against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday. Norris was taken off the field in an ambulance as players of both the Atlanta Falcons and the Detroit Lions formed a human chain around him. He suffered a head injury while tackling a Falcons player. Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons players take a knee as Detroit Lions safety Morice Norris is helped by medical personnel on the field during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(AP)

The New York Times live blog of the Falcons vs Detroit Lions game reported that Morice Norris' eye was blinking when he was being taken off the field in an ambulance. The exact nature of his injury was not immediately clear.

The incident happened on the first play of the fourth quarter when Morris fell down on the field. The players of both teams took notice and as medical staff rushed to the field, they took knees around Norris to protect the injured player from the cameras and the audience.

Here's the video of the moment:

Dan Campbell Provides Update

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell said that Morice Norris s talking and is showing some movements after the injury. "We got some positive information on him. I’ll have to just leave it at that,” he said.

Campbell praised the Atlanta Falcons for their solidarity during the incident. He called the Falcons coach, Raheem Morris, "a class act" for said that they immediately agreed to take the knee with the Lions players.

Also read: Morice Norris injury update: Will Lions DB miss the entire 2025 season? Latest update here

“Raheem Morris is a class act. He is the ultimate class act. We agreed it just didn’t feel right to finish the game,” he added.

Notably, both teams decided to run down the clock and end the game after Morris was carted off the field in an ambulance.

Meanwhile, Raheen Morris, in his presser after the game, offered his thoughts on Morris Norris. “You just have to pray for Morice Norris and his family,” Morris said.