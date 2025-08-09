Morice Norris injury update: Will Lions DB miss the entire 2025 season? Latest update here

Detroit Lions defensive back Morice Norris suffered a frightening injury on the first play of the fourth quarter in Friday’s preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons. Medical personnel responded immediately on the field. Detroit Lions safety Morice Norris (26) is hit in the helmet by Atlanta Falcons running back Nathan Carter (38) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(AP)

The accident occurred when Norris attempted a diving stop on Falcons running back Nathan Carter. As he lunged forward, Carter’s knee appeared to collide directly with Norris’s facemask. The impact left Norris down on the turf, and trainers quickly rushed to his side with a backboard and cart.

Within moments, it became clear the injury was serious. The Lions’ broadcast via Richard Silva of The Detroit News reported Norris was “indeed blinking his eyes” as he was being loaded into the ambulance.