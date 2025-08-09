Morice Norris injury brings back memories of Damar Hamlin's fall; Lions fans 'pray up' for DB

Detroit Lions safety net Morice Norris suffered a serious neck injury when playing against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday. The defensive back was making a tackle on Nathan Carter, the Falcons' running back, when his head appeared to snap back as it made contact with Carter's right leg. The Bengals were playing the Bills when Damar Hamlin was hit in the first quarter. (AP)

The game was paused while Norris was out injured, but eventually, he had to be carried off in an ambulance, and the game was subsequently called off.

Several fans, and spectators of the sport took to X to offer prayers for Norris, hoping that he makes a full and speedy recovery.

Fans ‘pray up’ for Morice Norris

Several people took to X to express prayers and well wishes for Norris, who has been taken to the hospital.

“Prayers up for Morice Norris. Taken away in an ambulance after a hit to the head. The players got together at midfield and let the clock run out as they prayed for Norris,” one person said.

Another shared a video showing fans praying outside the hospital where he is being treated and wrote “Powerful moment: Falcons and Lions fans are gathering to pray outside the hospital where Morice Norris is receiving care.”

“Prayers up to Morice Norrice. Two teams coming together to pray at the end after a brutal injury. Never seen anything like this in sports.,” said yet another person.

Time when Damar Hamlin collapsed

Norris' terrible injury is reminiscent of the time when Damar Hamlin had collapsed. The Bengals were playing the Bills when Hamlin was hit in the first quarter.

He got up and then collapsed. Initially, there was a lot of worry, as he was admitted in critical state, and reports said he was not breathing on his own, and a tube had to be put in. At that time too, an ambulance carried him away, and fans had gathered outside the hospital where he was admitted in order to show support.

However, it later turned out that Hamlin had suffered a cardiac arrest. The incident took place on January 2, 2023, and Hamlin regained consciousness only three days later on January 5 – at which time he asked the medical staff ‘who won the game’, Fox19 reported.

Hamlin was released from UC Medical Center and returned to Buffalo on January 9.

While it is not known when Norris will return, his eyes were blinking when he was taken off, which comes as somewhat of a good news for his fans and supporters.