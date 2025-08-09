Morice Norris family: Who is mother Francina Pleasant; who are his siblings

Morice Norris ran into a terrible spell of luck during the Detroit Lions game against Atlanta Falcons on Friday. The defensive back had to be carried off with what appeared to be a neck injury. Morice Norris was born in Fresno, California(X/@LionsNationU)

He was making a tackle on Nathan Carter, the Falcons' running back, when his head appeared to snap back as it made contact with Carter's right leg.

Norris eventually had to be taken away in an ambulance, and following the delay over the injury, the game was called as well. While we await details on the extent of Norris' injury, here's what you need to know about his family.

Morice Norris family: Who is mother Francina Pleasant?

Morice was born in Fresno, California, and his mother is Francina Pleasant. His page from his time with the Fresno State Bulldogs states Norris “enjoys sports, reading, volunteering, and family time.”

His “biggest athletic thrill is playing great teams in front of big crowds.”

Morice has been open about support from his family, during an interview from his time with Fresno State. “It means everything to play here. My family comes to watch me, I'm at home with my mom every day, every other day. It feels good to have my family members come out and support me the way that they do,” Norris had said to ABC at the time.

The Bulldogs page backed this up, saying that he chose Fresno State because “it made him feel the most at home, and it gave him the opportunity to play at the next level.”

The player also has four siblings – Jonathan, Faith, Joshua and Malachi. However, not much is known about them. There is no information about Norris' father either.