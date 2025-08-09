Search
Sat, Aug 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Morice Norris injury: Flacons' Nathan Carter shaken after clash with Lions star

ByShuvrajit Das Biswas
Updated on: Aug 09, 2025 08:54 am IST

Morice Norris suffered a nasty injury when Falcons and Lions played this Friday, and the defensive back had to be taken to the hospital. 

Morice Norris picked up a terrible injury when Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons faced off on Friday. The defensive back had to be carried off with what looked like a neck injury.

Morice Norris was injured attempting a tackle on Nathan Carter(Reuters)
Morice Norris was injured attempting a tackle on Nathan Carter(Reuters)

Norris was taken away in an ambulance, and in a rare show of solidarity, players of both teams decided to huddle and pray for him, letting the clock run out, resulting in the game being called.

Coach Dan Campbell shared an update in a press conference after, where he said Norris was ‘breathing’, ‘talking’, and it was ‘good’ because he had some movement. When Norris was being taken away too, it was reported that he was blinking his eyes, a sign that the player had not lost consciousness.

Also Read | Morice Norris injury: Lions fans praise Falcons for ‘classy’ gesture after scary fall; videos emerge

Despite the good news, fans continue to pray for the swift recovery of Norris, who looks set to miss quite a few games after the injury he picked up. Amid all this, Falcons' player Nathan Carter's reaction has gone viral.

Flacons' Nathan Carter shaken after clash with Morice Norris

Carter appeared shaken after the clash with Norris, which ended in the latter being taken to the hospital.

A photo shows the Falcons' running back looking on, with coach Raheem Morris standing beside him to offer consolation.

The image was shared on X by Sports Reporter & Anchor with Fox5Atlanta, Miles Garrett.

Norris was making a tackle on Carter, when his head appeared to snap back as it made contact with Carter's right leg.

Reacting to the injury, coach Campbell later said “We got some positive information on him,” in a relief for fans. He also lauded the Falcon's decision to take the knee with them. “I told them we are taking knees, they are, and we are until this thing is over. Raheem Morris is a class act. He is the ultimate class act. We agreed it just didn’t feel right to finish the game.”

Raheem Morris, the opponent coach, meanwhile, said “You just have to pray for Morice Norris and his family,” and reiterated that he was not thinking at all about the league potentially taking action against them and the Lions for letting the clock run out.

News / Sports / US Sports / Morice Norris injury: Flacons' Nathan Carter shaken after clash with Lions star
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On