Morice Norris injury: Flacons' Nathan Carter shaken after clash with Lions star

Morice Norris picked up a terrible injury when Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons faced off on Friday. The defensive back had to be carried off with what looked like a neck injury. Morice Norris was injured attempting a tackle on Nathan Carter(Reuters)

Norris was taken away in an ambulance, and in a rare show of solidarity, players of both teams decided to huddle and pray for him, letting the clock run out, resulting in the game being called.

Coach Dan Campbell shared an update in a press conference after, where he said Norris was ‘breathing’, ‘talking’, and it was ‘good’ because he had some movement. When Norris was being taken away too, it was reported that he was blinking his eyes, a sign that the player had not lost consciousness.

Despite the good news, fans continue to pray for the swift recovery of Norris, who looks set to miss quite a few games after the injury he picked up. Amid all this, Falcons' player Nathan Carter's reaction has gone viral.

Flacons' Nathan Carter shaken after clash with Morice Norris

Carter appeared shaken after the clash with Norris, which ended in the latter being taken to the hospital.

A photo shows the Falcons' running back looking on, with coach Raheem Morris standing beside him to offer consolation.

The image was shared on X by Sports Reporter & Anchor with Fox5Atlanta, Miles Garrett.

Norris was making a tackle on Carter, when his head appeared to snap back as it made contact with Carter's right leg.

Reacting to the injury, coach Campbell later said “We got some positive information on him,” in a relief for fans. He also lauded the Falcon's decision to take the knee with them. “I told them we are taking knees, they are, and we are until this thing is over. Raheem Morris is a class act. He is the ultimate class act. We agreed it just didn’t feel right to finish the game.”

Raheem Morris, the opponent coach, meanwhile, said “You just have to pray for Morice Norris and his family,” and reiterated that he was not thinking at all about the league potentially taking action against them and the Lions for letting the clock run out.