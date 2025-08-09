Morice Norris injury: Lions fans praise Falcons for ‘classy’ gesture after scary fall; videos emerge

The Detroit Lions vs Atlanta Falcons preseason game on Friday witnessed a ‘heartwarming’ moment after safety Morice Norris was taken off the field in an ambulance. The 24-year-old had a scary fall and the final decision was taken after a lengthy on-field evaluation. The game was eventually called off. Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions players pray after an injury to safety Morice Norris (not pictured) (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Norris was injured with 14:50 remaining in the fourth quarter while attempting to tackle Falcons running back Nathan Carter. Medical staff tended to him for about 20 minutes before loading him into an ambulance. No immediate update was provided on his condition.

When play resumed, Falcons quarterback Emory Jones took a snap and stood still as players from both teams remained motionless, allowing the clock to run. With 6:31 left, officials announced that the game was suspended, ending the contest with Detroit ahead 17-10.

Lions fans praised their opponents' decision to run out the time and not play.

“This is genuinely the classiest thing I’ve ever seen during a football game. Both teams agreeing to run out the clock completely out of respect for Morice Norris🙏🙏🙏,” one fan wote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“The Atlanta Falcons just forfeited a snap which ended in a prayer between the Lions and Falcons 😢This is after Detroit Lions safety Morice Norris was stretched off after a serious head injury. A moment sports has rarely seen before,” another one added.

Meanwhile, several Falcons fans gathered outside the stadium to pray for Norris.

“Powerful moment: Falcons and Lions fans are gathering to pray outside the hospital where Morice Norris is receiving care,” one person wrote, attaching a video from the scene.

Quarterback shake-up for Detroit

The night began with Hendon Hooker starting for the Lions in his bid to secure the backup quarterback job. However, his outing was cut short after losing fumbles on Detroit’s first drive and again in the second quarter. Coach Dan Campbell turned to veteran Kyle Allen, who quickly made an impact with a 68-yard strike to Jackson Meeks and an 11-yard touchdown to rookie Isaac TeSlaa, who used his 6-foot-4 frame to leap over Atlanta’s Dee Alford for the score.

Falcons’ QB competition

Atlanta rested starters Michael Penix Jr. and Kirk Cousins, giving Easton Stick a chance to make his case for the No. 3 role. Stick went 15-of-18 for 159 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown to Chris Blair late in the first half. Emory Jones handled the second-half snaps.