Bills vs Giants: Josh Allen, Buffalo get preseason boost; key contract deal on the cards

Josh Allen sat out of the Buffalo Bills' preseason opener vs the New York Giants on Saturday. Sean McDermott and co instead went with Allen's potential backup, Mitchell Trubisky, who put up a decent case for himself in the first quarter. The North Carolina alum started off with sidearm throws, getting through to key targets, even though the Giants' defense wasn't at its best. Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) takes a handoff from quarterback Josh Allen (17) during practice(AP)

At the time of writing this story, Trubisky had completed three out of his five attempted throws for 19 yards. The Giants led 3-0.

However, it was a pre-game update that the Bills fans were more excited about. The James Cook situation seems to be sorting itself out.

The RB, entering the final year of his rookie deal, has been clear about one thing: he wants a payday. Reports earlier this offseason tied him to a $15 million per year demand, but his actions in recent weeks have sent mixed signals that seem to change by the day.

In an unexpected move Saturday, Cook suited up and warmed up with his teammates before the Bills’ preseason opener vs the Giants. He did not start, with Ray Davis getting the first-team reps instead.

The 25-year-old, coming off consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, was fully involved during the first week of training camp. That changed after the August 1 “Return of the Blue & Red” practice, when Cook shifted to what he called “business” mode, attending meetings and walkthroughs but refusing to practice in full gear.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Thursday he expected Cook to return for the team’s final camp session at St. John Fisher University. He didn’t.

It was weeks ago that Cook skipped voluntary OTAs in the spring but reported on time for June’s mandatory minicamp, even speaking with the media on the first day.