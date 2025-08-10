Jaxson Dart vs Russell Wilson: Giants face pressing question after Bills preseason

Jaxson Dart might have given Brian Daboll and the New York Giants a lot to think about after his preseason debut vs the Buffalo Bills on Saturday. The youngster, a USC Trojan alum, finished the first half 12-of-19 for 154 yards and one touchdown. He impressed fans with some unreal passes after replacing veteran Russell Wilson on the field. Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants and head coach Brian Daboll speak during the second quarter of Bills vs Giants(Getty Images via AFP)

Dart's big moment came only minutes after he took the field. The 22-year-old connected with Lil'Jordan Humphrey on a 29-yard pass, only for the WR to easily run into the endzone. The TD took New York's lead to 10.

However, Jaxon Dart did not start the game. It was Russell Wilson. The former Seahawk went 6-of-7 for 28 yards in his first drive as a Giants quarterback. His passes were short, and his longest gain came from an 11-yarder.

Jaxson Dart vs Russell Wilson

Dart's moment came weeks after the Giants traded up to draft him in Round 1. The 22-year-old has four college seasons under his belt, starting at USC in 2021 before transferring to Ole Miss for the 2022, 2023 and 2024 seasons. He holds several Ole Miss records, including most wins by a starting quarterback (28), and career passing yards (10,617).

The new Giants QB threw for 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns in his senior year. He was named Gator Bowl MVP, won the Conerly Trophy (awarded to the best FBS player in Mississippi), and was selected first-team All-SEC by the coaches.

On the other hand, Russell Wilson is coming off a poor season marred by a calf injury. He was limited to 11 games (all starts) with the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he completed 214 of his 336 pass attempts (63.7 percent) for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Wilson's career stats stand at 199 regular season starts for the Seattle Seahawks (2012-21), Denver Broncos (2022-23) and Steelers. He has a 121-77-1 record while completing 64.7 percent of his passes for 46,135 yards with 350 TDs and 111 interceptions.

While the veteran will definitely start for the NY Giants, like coach Daboll has confirmed, Jaxson Dart's preseason debut definitely gives the team something to think about.