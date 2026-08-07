Couple, daughter hurt as bike-borne men open fire in Hisar; 3 minors held

Police arrested three minors on Thursday after unidentified bike-borne assailants opened fire near a Shiv Temple in Model Town in Hisar late Wednesday night. The shooting left three family members injured, including a 12-year-old girl. The incident triggered panic among people gathered and the accused managed to flee on their bikes. (HT Photo for representation)

The injured have been identified as Govind Singh, 36, his wife Nisha, 30, and their 12-year-old daughter. All three were rushed to a private hospital, are currently undergoing treatment, and are said to be out of danger.

According to the police, the incident took place when the families of the Kanwarias assembled near the Shiv Temple to see off them for Kanwar Yatra. Police said five to six masked men arrived on two motorcycles and allegedly opened fire, firing around six rounds before fleeing the spot. The incident triggered panic among people gathered and the accused managed to flee on their bikes, the police said.

Police said that preliminary investigation has led to the identification of three suspects. Hisar superintendent of police (SP) Siddhant Jain said that the three accused have been arrested for the alleged incident.