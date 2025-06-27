Justin Tucker suspended: What ex-Ravens kicker's wife said about massage therapist allegations

Justin Tucker was suspended for 10 weeks of the season on Thursday for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. The suspension will take effect on August 26, roster cutdown day, and the former Baltimore Ravens star is eligible for reinstatement on November 11. Former Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has been suspended (AP)

The 35-year-old kicker became a free agent after the Ravens released him last month. He can still try out and sign with a new team. Tucker is also allowed to attend training camp and take part in preseason games.

A five-time All-Pro, Tucker has played his entire 13-year career with Baltimore. He’s considered one of the best kickers in NFL history, although 2024 was his worst season.

What did Justin Tucker do?

Tucker has been accused of engaging in inappropriate behavior with several female massage therapists. Sixteen women have accused him of misconduct at eight high-end spas in the Baltimore area from 2012-16. He has publicly denied the allegations.

How did Justin Tucker's wife react to the sexual misconduct allegations?

In an exclusive statement to OutKick in February, Tucker had said: "I maintain I did not act inappropriately at any point before, during, or after a professional bodywork treatment session, nor have I ever been told I am unwelcome at any massage therapy provider. These claims are simply not true."

Meanwhile, his wife, Amanda Bass told the outlet: "The false allegations against Justin have caused so much hurt to our family. I believe my husband, and I love and support him fully."

Justin Tucker, an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2012, is the NFL's all-time leader in field-goal accuracy, making 89.1 percent of his kicks.

The seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro first teamer is coming off the worst of his 13 seasons spent in Baltimore. He missed eight of his 30 field- goal attempts as well as two extra points in 2024.

The Ravens have moved on after spending a sixth-round pick in the 2025 draft on former Arizona kicker Tyler Loop.

(With inputs from Reuters)