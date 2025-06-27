Justin Tucker suspended: What did Ravens kicker do? All on sexual misconduct allegations

Former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has been suspended without pay for the first 10 weeks of the 2025 regular season in the National Football League (NFL) after he was found to have violated its personal conduct policy, the league announced on Thursday, June 26. His suspension takes effect on the roster cutdown day, August 26, while he will be eligible for reinstatement on November 11, according to NFL.com. Baltimore Ravens place kicker Justin Tucker (9) was suspended by the NFL(AP)

Tucker is allowed to serve the suspension while not being under contract with a side and remains free to sign with an NFL team. If he signs a contract during the offseason, he can attend the training camp and participate in pre-season games.

Why was Justin Tucker suspended?

The 35-year-old was accused of sexual misconduct by at least 16 massage therapists from multiple high-end spas and other wellness centers in the Baltimore region, The Baltimore Banner reported.

The alleged incidents took place between 2012 and 2016, at the time of his first five seasons in the league. The Baltimore Ravens parted ways with Tucker on May 5, releasing the one of the most accurate kickers in the league.

This came after the NFL probed allegations of inappropriate conduct against Tucker during the massage therapy sessions.

According to The Washington Post, the decision was made after discussions were held between the league, Tucker’s representatives as well as the NFL Players Association. No timetable was specified by the NFL regarding the completion of its investigation.

The latest version of the personal conduct policy was put into place by the 2020 collective bargaining agreement reached between the league and union.

Tucker has denied any wrongdoing and said these claims are "unequivocally false". He even termed The Baltimore Banner's article as "desperate tabloid fodder."

His representative, Rob Roche, on Thursday said they were "disappointed with the NFL's decision," adding that the player stood by his previous statements.

The Baltimore Ravens cut his three years that were remaining as part of his four-year, $22 million contract extension with the franchise. At that time, it made him the highest-paid kicker in the league.

A seven-time Pro Bowl selection and a five-time all-pro during his 13 seasons with the team, Tucker holds the NFL record for field goal conversion rate (89.1 per cent).

FAQs

1. What's the case against Justin Tucker?

He was earlier accused of sexual misconduct by 16 massage therapists from spas and wellness centers in Baltimore.

2. When Justin Tucker left Baltimore Ravens?

He was released from the side on May 5, 2025 after 13 seasons.

3. What will he do next?

Tucker's representative Rob Roche said they have advised him to accept the NFL resolution and close this matter.