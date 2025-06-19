CJ Mosley announces retirement: A look at Baltimore Ravens linebacker's NFL career

Five-time Pro Bowl linebacker CJ Mosley is retiring from the National Football League (NFL) after a stellar career spanning over a decade. A standout performer for the Baltimore Ravens and the New York Jets, he announced the decision on June 19, the day of his 33rd birthday, CBS Sports reported. Mosley shared a video of his career highlights on Instagram to announce his decision. File photo of C.J. Mosley(AP)

CJ Mosley: Life, NFL career, Ravens journey

Mosley came into the limelight in 2014 when he became a first-round draft pick for the Baltimore Ravens. At that time, he was the 17th overall pick by the club. As a member of the Ravens, he was part of three straight Pro Bowl seasons. In his five years with the Ravens, he made 579 tackles, nine interceptions, 8.5 sacks and six forced fumbles.

After being a part of the Ravens for five standout seasons between 2014 and 2018, Mosley signed a five-year, $85 million contract with the New York Jets in 2019. His maiden year with the Jets was restricted to a mere two games due to a groin injury. Later on, he decided to sit out for the 2020 season during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to ESPN.

Making a comeback in 2021, Mosley recorded 168, 158 and 152 tackles in the next three seasons (2022, 2023 and 2024). One of his best seasons was in 2022, when Mosley was named to his fifth Pro Bowl. Also, he was voted the second-team All-Pro at that time.

Also read: Bill Belichick's relationship with Jordon Hudson could cost him his job, former Buffalo star says: ‘Not a win’

Mosley's retirement comes after he became a free agent. The New York Jets released him at the start of the league year on March 12. During the last season, he missed out on 13 games after facing toe and neck injuries. He was replaced by Jamien Sherwood as the middle linebacker.

He is ending his 11-year career in the league with 1,083 tackles, 12 sacks, 12 interceptions and 53 additional pass break-ups, as per CBS Sports.

FAQs:

1. Which teams did CJ Mosley represent in the NFL?

Mosley was a part of the Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets.

2. When did CJ Mosley begin his NFL career?

He started in 2014 as a first-round draft pick for the Baltimore Ravens.

3. How old is CJ Mosley?

The NFL player was born on June 19, 1992. He turned 33 on Thursday.