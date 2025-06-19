Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Bill Belichick's relationship with Jordon Hudson could cost him his job, former Buffalo star says: ‘Not a win’

Edited by Sumanti Sen
Jun 19, 2025 01:56 PM IST

Bill Belichick’s future as college football coach may be at stake due to his controversial relationship with Jordon Hudson, according to Shawne Merriman.

Bill Belichick’s future as college football coach may be at stake due to his controversial relationship with former cheerleader Jordon Hudson, according to former NFL linebacker Shawne Merriman. Multiple insiders have previously raised concerns about Belichick’s relationship with Hudson who is 49 years his junior and the substantial damage his reputation is facing as a result of this.

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 08: Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson look on during the first half of the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Duke Blue Devils at Dean E. Smith Center on March 08, 2025 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Jared C. Tilton / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)
What’s at stake for Bill Belichick?

Considered one of the most successful coaches in NFL history, Belichick is a favorite for his methodological approach towards the sport and obsession with football principles. Merriman, during a recent podcast appearance, raised concerns about Belichick’s much-talked-about relationship with Hudson by saying, “He's stepping into psychological warfare now, man. That's going to cost him dearly. That's not a win."

Bad publicity can prove quite costly to the University of North Carolina coach who is up for a promotion as a future mentor or advisor at the collegiate level. Such badmouthing and distractions off-field could deter the university from accepting Belichick due to concerns regarding his ability to suitably guide a younger generation.

Even though he is now restricted to NFL sidelines, the desire to continue to play a consulting or executive role in the university is quite evident on Belichick’s part. Merriman, however, was quite vocal about the hurdles his relationship could create in the process via excessive tabloid scrutiny and speculation.

More than just sports, it’s Belichick’s reputation that’s at stake in the current scenario.

– By Stuti Gupta

