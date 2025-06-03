Peyton Manning shares key Bill Belichick update that might disappoint fans

Peyton Manning shared some news that may disappoint football fans. Bill Belichick will not be returning to ManningCast for the 2025 NFL season. Belichick has a new full-time job. He’s the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels football team.(AP)

Belichick, a six-time Super Bowl champion, was a weekly guest on the show in 2024. He joined after leaving the New England Patriots and gave fans smart and honest football analysis. Many viewers loved his coaching stories and dry sense of humor.

Now, Belichick has a new full-time job. He’s the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels football team. That means he’s too busy to be on TV every week.

Also Read: NFL's innovative Toy Story Funday Football brings animated magic to Sunday's Falcons vs. Jaguars game

Peyton confirmed the news during the Memorial Tournament pro-am, where he played golf with Nick Saban and Steph Curry.

"Obviously, [Belichick] seems busy right now coaching college football," Peyton told 97.1 The Fan. "So, he won't be back this year. He'll be hard to replace, like, I thought his insight was great."

What’s next for ManningCast?

ManningCast, which started in 2021, is part of Monday Night Football on ESPN. It’s made by Peyton’s company, Omaha Productions. He co-hosts the show with his brother, Eli Manning.

The show mixes game analysis with jokes and fun interviews with famous guests. Belichick added a serious football voice to the mix during the 2024 season.

Now that Belichick is gone, the show will go back to having different guests each week.

"We'll try to probably go back to, kind of, rotating guests and, you know, having coaches and players, which I always like their insight," Peyton explained.

"But also the actors and musicians that, you know, the common criteria to be a guest is you gotta love football. And I love, and Eli and I both love, being around people who love football as much as we do in all different walks of life."

Belichick recently signed a five-year deal to coach the Tar Heels. It’s his first college coaching job in many years. He is now focused on recruiting, building his coaching staff, and leading North Carolina in the ACC.

Peyton didn’t rule out Belichick coming back someday. But for now, he’s fully focused on his new team.

ManningCast will return for its fifth season on Monday, September 8, when the Minnesota Vikings play the Chicago Bears.