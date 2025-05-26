Search Search
Monday, May 26, 2025
Are Bill Belichick and Jordan Hudson engaged? A ring on 24-year-old's finger fuels speculation

ByHT News Desk
May 26, 2025 05:05 AM IST

Bill Belichick, the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels football team, put fire on the rumours when he renamed his boat the “I + VIII Rings.”

Bill Belichick’s former cheerleader girlfriend Jordon Hudson has yet again fueled speculations about the couple’s engagement, this time with a ring. 

North Carolina Tar Heels football head coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson look on during the first half of the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Duke Blue Devils at Dean E. Smith Centre on March 08, 2025, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.(Getty Images via AFP)
North Carolina Tar Heels football head coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson look on during the first half of the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Duke Blue Devils at Dean E. Smith Centre on March 08, 2025, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.(Getty Images via AFP)

According to a report by TMZ Sports, Hudson was seen at Raleigh-Durham Airport in Morrisville, North Carolina, on Saturday. She was reportedly wearing a ring. According to the TMZ sources, Hudson was waiting for a flight to take her back to Boston.

While it could be anything and not an engagement ring, recent developments have given the sports World enough reason to raise eyebrows.

Bill Belichick, the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels football team, put fire on the rumours when he renamed his boat the "I + VIII Rings.” Since then, fans have been speculating on that ninth ring, and most of them have come to the conclusion that it just could be that engagement ring with which he could have proposed to his 24-year-old girlfriend.

Who is Jordan Hudson, 73-year-old Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend?

Jordan Hudson is a former Bridgewater State University cheerleader. She is just 24 years old and is dating legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick, who is 73. This 49-year age gap has intrigued fans who have been following the couple's story.

Belichick and Hudson have reportedly been dating since early 2023, after the football coach split up with his then-girlfriend of 16 years, Linda Holiday. The couple first met back in 2021 when Jordan Hudson was still in college.

While she was in high school, Hudson simultaneously enrolled in cosmetology school at the New England Hair Academy and commuted daily while balancing her academics. She continued her cosmetology course along with her college and cheerleading.

Jordan Hudson was also referenced in the 2024 Roast of Tom Brady, with Rob Gronkowski and Brady himself poking fun at their legendary coach about the age difference between him and 

