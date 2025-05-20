Nantucket socialites are icing out Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend: ‘No one's welcoming her'

Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson has been trying to break into Nantucket’s social circuit, but all her efforts so far have reportedly been unsuccessful. Sources tell Page Six that Jordon is being “iced out” by Nantucket socialites who are loyal to Belichick’s ex, Linda Holliday. CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 08: North Carolina Tar Heels football head coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson look on during the first half of the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Duke Blue Devils at Dean E. Smith Center on March 08, 2025 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Jared C. Tilton / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The former New England Patriots football coach dated Linda Holliday between 2007 and 2023. It was in June 2024 that reports of Bill Belichick, 73, dating Jordon Hudson, 24, first emerged. The two met on a flight from Boston to Florida in 2021, according to TMZ, and started dating in 2023.

Nantucket social scene

Jordon’s efforts to break into Nantucket’s social scene have so far been rebuffed.

“His ex, Linda, is working the philanthropic and social circles and she [Hudson] wants to get more involved,” a Nantucket society source told Page Six. “She [Jordon] is trying to claim her stake in the social circle. That is Linda’s thing.”

Linda Holliday and Bill Belichick dated for 16 years before ending their relationship. Linda also served as executive director of the Bill Belichick Foundation. Jordon Hudson, who is 49 years younger than Belichick, is a former Bridgewater State University cheerleader.

“Very cliquey”

A second source confirmed that Jordon has not exactly been made to feel welcome by the socialites of Nantucket, where Linda and Belichick both live.

“People on Nantucket are pretty sophisticated. You could be sitting at Galley Beach restaurant and if [Hudson] walked in, 90% of the place would roll their eyes. No one is going to be welcoming her with open arms,” the source said.

“It’s cliquey here. Very cliquey. You have the group that picks two or three charities, they’re really into that and focused.

“They’re not inviting people they don’t think are going to be a good fit for them,” the source, who is part of the Nantucket social scene alongside Holliday, said.

“People are turned off by her. She’s kind of young — who knows what happened when Linda was still [dating Belichick]. Did Jordan come into the picture?