Bill Belichick UNC contract drama: Will June buyout lead to NFL return? He says…

Bill Belichick is not inclined to use his buyout clause to exit the University of North Carolina even before the season starts. On Tuesday, the new Tar Heels coach, an eight-time Super Bowl winner, cleared the air by admitting that he is ‘looking forward’ to working with the university to train and recruit college players. An NFL comeback now feels like a far-off story. Head coach Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels coaches during North Carolina's "Practice Like A Pro" Spring Football Event(Getty Images via AFP)

“I'm excited to be back in the coaches meetings and getting ready for June, then August when we get to training camp,” Belichick told ESPN.

Read More: Bill Belichick makes massive revelation on Jordon Hudson's UNC role amid ban speculation

What is the controversy over Belichick's UNC contract?

The controversy over Belichick’s contract with UNC as head coach centers on his unsigned five-year, $50 million deal, announced in December 2024. The contract includes a $10 million buyout if he leaves before June 1, 2025, dropping to $1 million after, raising fears he might exit early for an NFL job, possibly with the Atlanta Falcons. Reports suggest he signed only a term sheet, creating ambiguity about the buyout’s enforceability, which fuels speculation about his commitment to UNC.

Adding to the drama, Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has drawn scrutiny. Rumors of her being banned from UNC facilities (denied by the university) and an official calling their relationship “odd” prompted UNC to reportedly hire a PR expert. Belichick insists Hudson is unrelated to his role.

Additionally, a reported clause naming his son Stephen as coach-in-waiting raises nepotism concerns, while UNC’s $20 million NIL funding push to support Belichick’s hire has divided trustees over priorities, intensifying the controversy.

Bill Belichick addresses Jordon Hudson rumors

Addressing rumors about Hudson's role at UNC, Belichick said his girlfriend has nothing to do with his job as coach. “That's really off to the side, it's a personal relationship and she doesn't have anything to do with UNC football,” he told ESPN on Tuesday.