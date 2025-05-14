Bill Belichick makes massive revelation on Jordon Hudson's UNC role amid ban speculation

Bill Belichick on Tuesday clarified that his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, plays ‘no role’ in affecting his job as the head coach of the University of North Carolina football program. The eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach's statement comes days after UNC debunked reports about Hudson being banned from the football program. North Carolina coach Bill Belichick speaks during an NCAA college football press conference, (AP)

Speaking in an interview with ESPN, Belichick said: “That's really off to the side, it's a personal relationship and she doesn't have anything to do with UNC football.” He also spoke about looking forward to working with the Tar Heels, recruiting and training college players.

Read More: Jordon Hudson ‘welcomed’ at UNC, will manage Bill Belichick under one condition

“I'm excited to be back in the coaches meetings and getting ready for June, then August when we get to training camp,” he said.

The university is reportedly close to hiring the former PR chief for the Chicago Bears, Brandon Faber, to lead football communications and help manage the media spotlight. The move seems like a response to the controversy around Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend, Hudson.

Only days ago, Jordon Hudson interrupted a CBS interview to block a question about the couple's relationship, specifically ‘where they met’ while Belichick was promoting his book.

After reports about UNC banning Hudon from football facilities surfaced, the university claimed she is ‘welcome’ and will continue to manage Belichick's personal brand outside his coaching duties.

During Friday’s episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out, the host cited sources to report that Belichick's family is worried about his legacy.

“There is deep worry for how detrimental Jordon can be for not just North Carolina but Bill’s legacy, reputation — everything he has built and worked for over decades,” a family source told Torre. “The family has been digging into Jordon Hudson as well in a parallel way. They are also in a rabbit hole,” he added.