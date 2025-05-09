Jordon Hudson ‘welcomed’ at UNC, will manage Bill Belichick under one condition

North Carolina football coach Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, is ‘welcomed’ at the Tar Heels' facilities, the university clarified after a report of her being banned surfaced on Friday. Sportswriter Pablo Torre on his podcast cited sources to report that UNC has banned Hudson amid concerns from Belichick's family members. Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson has not been banned from UNC facilities, the university confirmed(Getty Images via AFP)

"While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities," UNC's latest statement read.

The university added that Hudson will also continue to manage Belichick's personal brand, but outside his responsibilities as coach.

“Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick's personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University."

Neither Belichick nor Hudson have reacted to Pablo Torre's claims about the UNC ban.

Bill Belichick's family ‘concerned’

Earlier in the day, Pablo Torre on his podcast revealed that Belichick's family is concerned that his new girlfriend, Jordon Hudon, is ruining the eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach's reputation.

“There is deep worry for how detrimental Jordon can be for not just North Carolina but Bill’s legacy, reputation — everything he has built and worked for over decades,” one family source told Torre.

The podcaster added: “The family has been digging into Jordon Hudson as well in a parallel way. They are also in a rabbit hole.”

“Don’t think you’ll be hearing much from Jordon moving forward,” one source told him.

Belichick's CBS interview row

The fallout comes days after Bill Belichick's interview with CBS News. The UNC coach was asked about his relationship with Hudson, only for her to interject.

The network later said that it had discussed the questions with the former Patriots coach and his team, which the latter refuted.

Belichick and Hudson, who said they met on a flight to Palm Beach in February 2021, went public with their relationship last June.