Bill Belichick drops biggest hint on Jordon Hudson engagement; adds one more ring to priced boat

Bill Belichick, the legendary NFL coach with six Super Bowl rings to his name, may be adding a new ring to his collection. The New York Times reported that the NFL star’s 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has reportedly told at least one person that the two are engaged. Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson dressed as fishermen and mermaids, respectively, for the 2024 Halloween.(Instagram/Jordon Hudson)

While no official announcement has been made, just last month, the Miss Maine USA second runner-up reignited engagement rumours when she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand while seated next to Bill Belichick at a luncheon at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

Back in February, she posted a photo showing off her bejewelled fingers. “Happy Meetiversary @billbelichick — Cheers 🥂 to the fact that you still let me give you lengthy philosophical lectures four years later,” she wrote on Instagram.

Bill Belichick’s new alleged romance becomes interesting day by day

Last June, just five months after Belichick’s split with the New England Patriots following a storied 24-year tenure and stepped down from the team with six Super Bowl titles and one of the most impressive coaching legacies in football history.

Longtime NFL insider Upton Bell weighed in on the situation, stating, “I think it’s ironic that a man who really controlled everything — and I mean everything — now is being controlled by some other person.”

“You can’t just point at the woman here and say, ‘She is being controlling.’ That only happens if you let yourself be controlled,” he told the NYT.

Notably, during a CBS Sunday Morning interview aired on 17 April, Belichick was visibly cut off by Hudson when asked how they met. Since then, rumour mills have been churning. She later appeared at the NFL Honours ceremony in February, fueling the engagement chatter. Some sources even say Belichick has “handed off” parts of his personal brand to Hudson.

Belichick, 73, has three children from a previous relationship. His son Stephen’s wife, Jennifer Schmitt, took to social media in April to throw subtle shade at Hudson.