Antonio Brown net worth: A look at former NFL WR's earnings amid arrest reports

Reports swirling on social media suggest that former NFL star Antonio Brown may have been arrested after allegedly pulling out a firearm and firing shots during a chaotic incident outside an influencer boxing event in Miami. Unconfirmed reports suggest Antonio Brown was involved in a shooting incident outside an influencer boxing event in Miami. (AP)

The event, hosted by popular streamer Adin Ross under the ‘Brandrisk’ banner. Brown was reportedly involved in a physical altercation outside the event venue.

Brown is notorious for his legal woes, and if this social media claim comes true, the WR have to fight this in court. So, the big question is, can the former NFL star afford a legal battle one year after his retirement from the league?

ALSO READ| Antonio Brown arrested after alleged shooting? Fight video from Adin Ross Miami boxing event surfaces

What is Antonio Brown's net worth?

Once the highest-paid wide receiver in the league, earning $17 million annually with a $68 million contract in 2019, his financial and legal troubles have piled up in recent years. He’s faced lawsuits over unpaid child support, run-ins with the law, and ongoing erratic public behaviour.

Notably, witnesses claim that a group of individuals attempted to jump the former wide receiver and allegedly tried to snatch his chain. In response, Brown is said to have pulled out a gun and fired into the air, seemingly in an attempt to disperse the crowd.

“Antonio Brown is a straight-up BADASS at Adin Ross BrandRisk boxing event in Miami! Dude got jumped outside the warehouse, but AB held his ground like a champ. Punched, chains targeted, he still fired shots in the air to clear the chaos. True grit, no surrender!” like one user posted.

While there has been no official confirmation of Brown’s arrest from law enforcement, videos and social media reports have fueled speculation.

ALSO READ| Who is Paige Bueckers? Dallas Wings' viral rookie secures her first WNBA bucket

{HindustanTimes.com has not independently verified the claims or the authenticity of the video.}

“He may get a year and $1000 fine for firing the gun in the air, maybe more depending on any city ordinance,” another speculated.