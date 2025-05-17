Who is Paige Bueckers? Dallas Wings' new viral rookie secures her first WNBA bucket

Sensation rookie point guard Paige Bueckers, the No. 1 pick from the 2025 WNBA Draft out of the University of Connecticut, played her first regular season game with the Dallas Wings against the dominant Minnesota Lynx Friday night. Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers gestures as she competes against the Minnesota Lynx in the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Friday, May 16, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard Rodriguez)(AP)

Bueckers had no problem quickly earning her first points in her debut season as a Wings player with a pair of offensive rebounds turned into baskets. She looked comfortable finding teammates and grabbing boards.

Bueckers' hometown celebrates Wings rookie's debut as full

Notably, on Friday, following Bueckers' debut news, the Minneapolis suburb officially changed its name to 'Paige Bueckers, Minnesota' for the day. Local businesses jumped on board with the festivities: streets were temporarily renamed 'Bueckers Boulevard,' a local brewery launched a special beer in her honour, and restaurants got creative with Bueckers-inspired menu items — including a dedicated sushi roll and a personalised ice cream flavour.

“Every business I can think of has something going on where they're trying to help celebrate, and it's just all about having fun,” said Patrick Hanlon, the mayor of Hopkins, per ESPN.

“We're proud to name our city after her for a day. And for the folks that know her and watched her grow up as she came up through the city as a team member, as a community member and as the champion that she is. We're just very proud of her.”

“I think it's just the fact that we are a small town,” Hanlon added. “It's just that she's a real person and a real community member here.”

Before becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, she was a national high school sensation. At Hopkins High School, she led her team to a state championship in 2019 and earned the Gatorade National Player of the Year honour.

She then went to the University of Connecticut, and at UConn, Bueckers made an immediate impact, winning the prestigious Wooden Award as a freshman in 2021 and leading the Huskies to multiple NCAA tournament runs. Her college career peaked in 2024 when she guided UConn to a national title just days before being drafted by the Wings.