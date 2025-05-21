NFL players for 2028 Olympics in LA: How would Team USA's flag football team look like?

NFL owners voted on Tuesday to pass a resolution that will allow players to participate in flag football at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. This comes after conflicts about the decision during the annual owners' meetings in April. In the spring meetings, the vote was unanimous, indicating that the league's 32 owners are on board for negotiations with the NFL Players Association, Olympic officials and national governing bodies for players' participation. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce could make it to Team USA's flag football team at the 2028 Olympics(X)

With flag football, a 5-on-5 non-contact sport, debuting as an Olympic event, the US is poised to field a powerhouse roster of current NFL players. USA Football recently named 12 players to compete in the 2025 IFAF Americas Continental Flag Football Championship in Panama, which are scheduled for September. They are: DB/WR Aamir Brown; WR/DB Velton Brown Jr.; DB/WR Isaiah Calhoun; QB Nico Casares; DB/WR Mike Daniels; WR/Rush Laval Davis; WR/DB Tyler Davis; QB/ATH Darrell “Housh” Doucette III; WR/DB Ja’Deion High; DB/WR Jamie Kennedy; WR/QB Laderrick “Pablo” Smith; Rush/WR Shawn Theard Jr.

If NFL players are allowed in the 2028 Olympics, the team could look much different. It could feature the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Justin Jefferson.

Here are NFL players who could make it to Team USA's flag football team:

Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs)

Mahomes, a three-time Super Bowl MVP, is the consensus choice for QB due to his pinpoint accuracy, mobility, and ability to extend plays, ideal for flag football’s quick reads and improvisation.

Running Back: Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles)

Barkley’s explosive speed and elusiveness make him perfect for flag football’s open field.

Wide Receiver: Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings)

Jefferson’s route-running precision and catch radius dominate in flag football’s pass-heavy game.

Wide Receiver 2: Tyreek Hill (Miami Dolphins)

Hill’s blazing speed (sub-4.3 40-yard dash) and quick cuts make him a nightmare for flag defenders.

Tight End/Center: Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs)

While it is doubtful if Travis Kelce would remain in the league for three more years, it is imperative that we include him now. The tight end's size, hands, and veteran savvy suit the hybrid tight end/center role, snapping to Mahomes and running routes.

Defensive Dream Team

Defensive Lineman: Micah Parsons (Dallas Cowboys)

Parsons, a versatile edge rusher, excels at flag pulls with his speed and instincts.

Linebacker: Fred Warner (San Francisco 49ers)

Warner’s coverage skills and lateral quickness make him a flag football standout, locking down receivers.

Defensive Back: Sauce Gardner (New York Jets)

Gardner’s lockdown corner skills, with elite ball-hawking, translate seamlessly to flag football’s pass defense.

Defensive Back: Jalen Ramsey (Miami Dolphins)

Ramsey’s physicality and zone coverage prowess neutralize deep threats, complementing Hill on offense.

Defensive Back: Derwin James (Los Angeles Chargers)

James’s versatility as a safety, with speed and tackling instincts, rounds out the secondary, noted for his flag football fit.

QB/RB Hybrid: Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens)

Jackson’s dual-threat ability adds versatility, capable of subbing at QB or RB.

WR: Ja’Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals)

Chase’s explosive playmaking ensures depth at receiver.

DB: Tariq Woolen (Seattle Seahawks)

Woolen’s speed and length bolster the secondary.