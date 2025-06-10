Bill Belichick fell in love with 49-year-younger Jordon Hudson while signing her college textbook on a flight

Before entering the national spotlight as Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson was known as a bright and ambitious cheerleader from Maine. She studied at Bridgewater State University, where she was a member of the cheerleading team that won the NCA Collegiate Championship in 2021. Her drive didn’t end with college—after graduation, she joined the competitive East Celebrity Elite cheer squad and competed in the World Championships in 2024. Bill Belichick with his girlfriend Jordon Hudson(Jordon Hudson/Instagram)

Hudson, now in her early 20s, has also made waves as a media personality and influencer. With a growing Instagram following, she blends high-energy athleticism with curated posts that often feature references to her past, including nods to her family’s fishing roots. One standout post showed her dressed as a mermaid “caught” by Belichick, who appeared as a fisherman—an image that fans and commentators have called “cheeky” and “symbolic.”

Beyond social media, Hudson has shown an interest in public perception and communication. As one media analyst put it, “Jordon is proving to be an exceptional media character… She seems quite invested in controlling public narratives.” Some believe her polished image and ability to manage public scrutiny could eventually land her in high-powered roles—ranging from a general manager of a football team to, as one observer suggested, White House press secretary.

How Did Belichick and Hudson Meet?

According to multiple reports, including TMZ, Belichick and Hudson met in February 2021 on a flight from the Boston area to Florida. At the time, Hudson was reading a textbook titled Deductive Logic—a detail that reportedly caught Belichick’s eye. The famously cerebral coach struck up a conversation and even autographed the book, writing, “Thanks for giving me a course on logic! Safe travels!”

The interaction led to the pair exchanging phone numbers. At the time, little attention was paid to the brief encounter, but in hindsight, it was the beginning of a relationship that would slowly evolve—and eventually spark headlines.

The two kept a low profile in the early stages. Their first public sighting as a couple came in January 2023, when they were seen walking together in New Orleans’ French Quarter. They returned to the city in September 2023 for a dinner date, again attracting some public curiosity but offering no official confirmation of their relationship.

When Was the Relationship Confirmed?

After over two years of speculation, TMZ confirmed in June 2024 that Belichick and Hudson were, in fact, a couple. That confirmation followed increased public appearances and subtle social media clues—including Hudson referring to the relationship in her Instagram Stories in December 2024.

"Nothing changed for us in 2024 except for 'public knowledge': yet, somehow everything changed. Going strong," she wrote. "I can't wait to take punches for you in 2025. Keep swinging, Keyboard Warriors. Your illusion of righteousness only fuels my authenticity."

The relationship was also quietly revealed in a CBS Sunday Morning interview with Belichick aired on April 27, 2025. While Hudson didn’t appear on-camera at first, she was described by CBS host Tony Dokoupil as a “constant presence” during filming. At one point, when Dokoupil asked how they met, the camera flashed to Hudson kneeling just off-screen. “We’re not talking about this,” she said firmly, cutting off further discussion.

Are Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson Engaged?

As of now, there is no public confirmation that Belichick and Hudson are engaged. Despite their increasing public visibility, the couple has kept many aspects of their relationship private—declining to speak openly about their future plans.

Still, their bond appears strong. In early 2025, they were spotted courtside at a UNC basketball game, generating buzz not only for their presence but for a now-viral video in which Belichick appeared to fall asleep during the game.

Though social media users continue to mock or scrutinize the pairing—often highlighting the age gap between the 72-year-old coach and his 20-something partner—Hudson seems unbothered. She’s defended their relationship on Instagram and shown little interest in conforming to public expectations.