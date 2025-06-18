Reliance partners with France's Dassault to build Falcon 2000 business jets in India's Nagpur

This marks Dassault's first production of these jets outside France, with deliveries expected by 2028 for corporate and military purposes.
A subsidiary of Reliance Infrastructure has joined hands with France’s Dassault Aviation to produce Falcon 2000 business jets in India, the two companies announced in a joint statement on Wednesday.
The companies will establish the final assembly line for the jets in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, marking the first instance of Dassault manufacturing Falcon 2000 jets outside France, news agency Reuters reported, citing the statement.
The French company looks to deliver the first made-in-India jets by 2028 for corporate and military use, the news agency added. Reliance Infrastructure shares jumped 5% after the news in afternoon trading.