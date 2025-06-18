Reliance partners with France's Dassault to build Falcon 2000 business jets in India's Nagpur

A subsidiary of Reliance Infrastructure has joined hands with France’s Dassault Aviation to produce Falcon 2000 business jets in India, the two companies announced in a joint statement on Wednesday. Display models of Dassault Aviation SA aircraft, including Falcon firefighter and executive jets at the Paris Air Show in Paris, France.(Bloomberg file)

The companies will establish the final assembly line for the jets in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, marking the first instance of Dassault manufacturing Falcon 2000 jets outside France, news agency Reuters reported, citing the statement.

The French company looks to deliver the first made-in-India jets by 2028 for corporate and military use, the news agency added. Reliance Infrastructure shares jumped 5% after the news in afternoon trading.