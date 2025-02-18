Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NFL kicker Justin Tucker facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct is a bad omen for Ravens

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Feb 18, 2025 10:34 AM IST

Justin Tucker, kicker for the Baltimore Ravens, is accused of sexual misconduct by 16 massage therapists. The NFL is investigating the claims.

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is facing serious allegations of sexual misconduct. Sixteen massage therapists have presented complaints that Tucker indulged in inappropriate sexual actions during sessions spanning from 2012 to 2016.

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker faces sexual misconduct allegations from 16 massage therapists. The NFL is investigating under its personal conduct policy. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File)(AP)
Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker faces sexual misconduct allegations from 16 massage therapists. The NFL is investigating under its personal conduct policy. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File)(AP)

The Baltimore Banner reported allegations against Tucker, which state that he exposed his private parts while brushing his fingers across females' thighs before leaving behind bodily fluids on therapeutic surfaces. “At this point, we’re just in the fact-gathering process and doing our own investigating into this matter,” Michael Belsky, who represents several of Tucker’s accusers, told The New York Times.

“The matter remains under review of the personal conduct policy,” NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told NYT.

ALSO READ| NFL Commissioner planning to revamp the game next season with these moves

Tucker, who has not been charged criminally or named in a civil lawsuit, has denied the allegations. He called the accusations “unequivocally false” in an X (formerly Twitter) post and accused The Banner of publishing “desperate tabloid fodder.”

What NFL can do with Ravens' kicker?

Tucker does not need to face criminal charges for the NFL to take disciplinary action. Under the personal conduct policy, players can be punished for actions deemed harmful to others, including sexual misconduct.

“There’s a process for that, both civil and potentially criminal,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said regarding Tucker’s situation. “We obviously have NFL investigations for that, too. We obviously look at that where we don’t want to interfere with the criminal side of that. We will look into those issues. They’re obviously serious issues.”

Notably, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended 11 games and fined $5 million in 2022 despite never being criminally charged.

ALSO READ| Jacksonville Jaguars slam Pittsburgh Steelers looking for Trevor Lawrence rumours as ‘ridiculous’

A spokesperson for the Baltimore Ravens later stated, “We take any allegations of this nature seriously.” Cutting Tucker before June 1 would cost the Ravens $7.5 million in dead cap space. A post-June one designation would create $4.2 million in savings but still result in cap penalties over multiple years.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On