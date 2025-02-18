NFL kicker Justin Tucker facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct is a bad omen for Ravens

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is facing serious allegations of sexual misconduct. Sixteen massage therapists have presented complaints that Tucker indulged in inappropriate sexual actions during sessions spanning from 2012 to 2016. Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker faces sexual misconduct allegations from 16 massage therapists. The NFL is investigating under its personal conduct policy. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File)(AP)

The Baltimore Banner reported allegations against Tucker, which state that he exposed his private parts while brushing his fingers across females' thighs before leaving behind bodily fluids on therapeutic surfaces. “At this point, we’re just in the fact-gathering process and doing our own investigating into this matter,” Michael Belsky, who represents several of Tucker’s accusers, told The New York Times.

“The matter remains under review of the personal conduct policy,” NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told NYT.

Tucker, who has not been charged criminally or named in a civil lawsuit, has denied the allegations. He called the accusations “unequivocally false” in an X (formerly Twitter) post and accused The Banner of publishing “desperate tabloid fodder.”

What NFL can do with Ravens' kicker?

Tucker does not need to face criminal charges for the NFL to take disciplinary action. Under the personal conduct policy, players can be punished for actions deemed harmful to others, including sexual misconduct.

“There’s a process for that, both civil and potentially criminal,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said regarding Tucker’s situation. “We obviously have NFL investigations for that, too. We obviously look at that where we don’t want to interfere with the criminal side of that. We will look into those issues. They’re obviously serious issues.”

Notably, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended 11 games and fined $5 million in 2022 despite never being criminally charged.

A spokesperson for the Baltimore Ravens later stated, “We take any allegations of this nature seriously.” Cutting Tucker before June 1 would cost the Ravens $7.5 million in dead cap space. A post-June one designation would create $4.2 million in savings but still result in cap penalties over multiple years.