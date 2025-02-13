NFL Commissioner planning to revamp the game next season with these moves

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has been seeking ways to evolve the league without making changes just for the sake of change. “This game has gotten so much faster,” he said. New Orleans, LA, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at the Super Bowl LIX host committee handoff press conference. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Goodell is shifting the NFL Draft to prime time and moving it between cities to create a travelling spectacle. Other adjustments include allowing choreographed touchdown celebrations, expediting game pace, moving back PAT attempts, and expanding the regular season while shrinking the preseason. They are also planning to reshuffle the roster.

Interestingly, teams are now frequently playing multiple short weeks, with some set to play three games in just 11 days. The Baltimore Ravens managed such a stretch last season and emerged undefeated.

ALSO READ| Travis Kelce breaks silence after Chiefs' Super Bowl loss: ‘I'm kicking myself’

NFL continues discussions on 18-game schedule and preseason reduction

However, network assignments were based on the visiting team, but now, each game is essentially a broadcasting “free agent.” As a result, marquee matchups like Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen could air on any network, including streaming platforms.

The NFL’s recent success with Netflix-streamed Christmas Day games is expected to lead to an expanded slate of three games for the holiday in 2025.

While an 18-game schedule won’t happen in 2025, discussions will continue alongside talks of further reducing the preseason. Officiating is also under scrutiny, with potential expansions to the list of reviewable plays, including facemask calls.

“You’re seeing so much that you didn’t even six years ago. I challenge all of you — go back and look at an NFL game from 2000 — the quality of what you see, the cameras, the angles, the number of cameras, you see an awful lot more,” Goodell said during Super Bowl press conference.

“So we want to use technology to supplement and to assist and support the officials getting it right. Replay assists this year, I think, was a big step forward for us. I see in the future us adding more plays, and we’ll look at that with the competition committee.”

ALSO READ| Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole attends Super Bowl 2025 to support Eagles

The league is also evaluating the new kickoff format, which increased returns by 57% while reducing injuries. The success of flexing Thursday Night Football games has encouraged the league to continue the practice, though such changes will remain limited.