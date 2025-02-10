Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole attends Super Bowl 2025 to support Eagles

Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend attended the Super Bowl 2025 to support the Philadelphia Eagles, who mercilessly defeated the Kansas City Chiefs by 40-22. Taking to social media, Kayla Nicole shared a video from the Caesars Superdome during Sunday's big game, showing off a sea of green celebrations after a touchdown. Notably, the 33-year-old was in an on-and-off relationship with the Chiefs tight end from 2017 to 2022. Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, attended Super Bowl 2025 in support of Philadelphia Eagles

Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole supports Eagles at Super Bowl 2025

In the Instagram story shared on Sunday, Nicole was seen sitting among her fellow Eagles fans cheering on their team. “Where’s the bandwagon emoji?” she cheekily wrote on the video. The Special Forces star later filmed herself chanting, “Fly, Eagles, fly,” along with her friend, Chrysty Gaither. The duo also yelled “E-A-G-L-E-S” while making corresponding letters with their hands, Page Six reported.

Nicole, who supported Kelce during the 2020 Super Bowl, where the Chiefs won against the San Francisco 49ers, recently opened up on the challenges of dating an athlete. “I think that dating an athlete is a choice and can be a challenge for any woman because I think that their schedules require a lot,” she said in an interview with People published Friday.

“Especially if it's long distance and you find yourself kind of putting your goals and your dreams on the back burner to support theirs,” the internet personality went on. She also revealed that while dating Kelce, she never referred to herself as a “W.A.G” - an acronym for the wives and girlfriends of sportsmen. “I feel doctors' wives don't call themselves D.A.G.s... You know what I mean?”

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift, who Kelce began dating in 2023, was also in attendance at the Super Bowl. Ever since the duo made their relationship public, the pop icon has been a constant at Chiefs games. During Sunday's game, the Cruel Summer hitmaker was visibly stressed as her boyfriend's team failed to score against the Eagles.