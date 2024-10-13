Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole says she receives hate from Taylor Swift fans: 'I've never done anything to warrant that'

Singer Taylor Swift's romance with American footballer Travis Kelce has earned the sportsperson a new legion of fans. Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs in the National Football League (NFL), has seen a huge upswing in popularity since he began dating the superstar singer. However, the thrust into the limelight has had a downside for Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole. The sports commentator has said that she receives hate online, often from fans of the singer. (Also read: Taylor Swift celebrated beau Travis Kelce's birthday with a private dinner: Reports) Travis Kelce was in a relationship with commentator Kayla Nicole for five years before he began dating Taylor Swift last year.

Kayla Nicole on online hate

Kalya and Travis Kelce dated before he began dating Taylor Swift last year. In a recent appearance on Angel Reese’s Unapologetically Angel podcast, Kayla Nicole addressed the online hate she has received since Taylor and Travis began dating and added that it does get to her. "I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and just, like, online chaos didn't impact me, it does. Even to this day," Nicole said. "You can go to my most recent post and it will be people debating each other why I am worthless and I'll never be a talented person and I have no career,” she added.

When asked why she thinks people attack her online over her ex's relationship, she attributed it to people's obsession over celebrities who can often go overboard. "I think that there's something about that level of fame that attracts crazy people, and it's unfortunate because I've never done anything to warrant that kind of backlash," she added.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce was in a relationship with Kayla Nicole from 2017-22. In 2023, he began dating Taylor Swift. They have been described as a supercouple with some calling them 'America's very own royal couple', owing to both being high-profile celebrities in their own right. Taylor Swift attending Kelce's games in the 2023 NFL season led to some attendance and merchandise records being broken. In June, Kelce joined Taylor onstage at her Eras Tour concert in Wembley Stadium. There have been rumours that the couple is engaged and plans to marry soon.