Taylor Swift celebrated beau Travis Kelce's birthday with a private dinner: Reports

Taylor Swift missed out on beau Travis Kelce’s 35th birthday celebration on Saturday which the latter enjoyed with his pals. However, according to the reports by Page Six, Swift took Kelce to a private dinner to celebrate his birthday on Sunday. A source revealed that the private celebration included Swift’s dad, Scott who along with his daughter took Kelce, and his family for dinner. Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes were also in the presence. TOPSHOT - After missing Travis Kelce's 35th birthday celebration, Taylor Swift reportedly organized a private dinner for him. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)(AFP)

Also Read: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce paint New York red on double date with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

Swift’s private birthday sinner for Kelce

A source told the media outlet that the celebrations took place at the Sushi hotspot, Noka, very early in the night as Kelce had to play against the New Orleans Saints the next day. The restaurant is popular for serving rolls and entrees like miso cod and dry-aged duck and remains closed on Sundays except for private parties or events.

However, another source claimed the dinner party could be fictional as they believe Swift was not in town before Monday. According to a gossip site on Instagram, DeuxMoi, the couple late at night last month when the restaurant closed its doors stating they were under maintenance. The source tipped the social media site that it is the same place where Brittany celebrated her birthday.

Also Read: Kanye West responds if he hired a ‘fixer’ to spy on Bianca Censori and the Kardashians

Swift rejoins Kelce at Arrowhead

The Lover songstress joined Kelce at the Arrowhead Stadium on Monday with her father and teammate Mecole Hardman Jr.’s fiancée, Chariah Gordo. The couple was later spotted celebrating as they cuddled at an after-party whose location was not disclosed. On Saturday, Kelce celebrated his birthday with his brother Jason Kelce, his wife Kylie and friend Mahomes at Zac Townsend’s comedy show at the Midland Theater in Kansas City.

Earlier that day, Kelce revealed his wish for the birthday to the news outlet, he said, “I’ll take another Super Bowl if you got one of those.”Swift had not attended the previous games of Kelce as she was reportedly busy with rehearsals to resume her tour in Miami.