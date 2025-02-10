Serena Williams sizzles with surprise dance performance during NFL Super Bowl halftime show with Kendrick Lamar

Philadelphia Eagles sealed a 40-22 win against Kansas City Chiefs in the much-awaited NFL Super Bowl fixture, in New Orleans on Monday. The Super Bowl showdown was also host to plenty of celebrities and the spotlight fell on tennis legend Serena Williams, who surprised fans with an appearance during Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl 59 halftime show. Serena Williams dances during halftime.(AP)

Lamar sang his hit-track ‘Not Like Us’, while Serena danced to it on stage, showing her cool moves. The rapper even mentioned her in his song, saying, “From Alondra down to Central, better not speak on Serena.”

Here's the video of Serena Williams' dance performance:

The result also saw Philadelphia Eagles become the first NFL team to clinch three consecutive Super Bowls. Meanwhile, quarterback Jalen Hurts was named as the game’s Most Valuable Player. He said, “I've been able to use every experience and learn from it, the good and the bad, using it as fuel.”

“There's always going to be doubts and questioning, but this is the purpose and my calling in life. Things come right on time and you know, the last Super Bowl wasn't our time yet. Sometimes we have to accept that you have to wait your turn. I couldn't do any of this without the guys around me,” he added.

Hurts finished with 17 of 22 for 221-yards, and threw two touchdown passes to AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith, and an interception. He also raced for 72 yards and scored.

Meanwhile, Kansas quarterback Patrick Mahomes said, “Credit to the Eagles, they played better than us from start to finish. Obviously the turnovers hurt - I've just got to take all the blame for that. Those early turnovers swing the momentum of the game and they capitalised on them. It was kind of 14 points that I gave them and it's hard to come back from that at the Super Bowl. I just didn't play to my standard and I have to be better next time.”