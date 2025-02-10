Travis Kelce's ‘devastated’ reaction revealed as Trump takes swipe at Taylor Swift after Eagles Super Bowl win

Travis Kelce was left saddened and disappointed after witnessing his girlfriend Taylor Swift being jeered during Sunday night's Super Bowl in New Orleans. Given that Taylor Swift hails from Pennsylvania and even wore Eagles gear before dating him, several Eagles fans consider her (Getty Images via AFP)

The pop star, who appeared on the Superdome's jumbotron, was booed when Philadelphia Eagles crushed the Kansas City Chiefs on a humiliating night for the superstar tight end.

Kelce's response to the startling incident, which prompted US President Donald Trump to say she had a “tougher night than the Chiefs,” is revealed by Daily Mail.

“Travis was aware of Taylor getting booed and he felt helpless. Seeing the look on her face got to him,” according to a source close to Kelce.

The insider further stressed that Kelce always “protects” her and the incident literally “broke” his heart. “He was already having a tough night and the fact that the stadium was predominantly Eagles fans didn't help. Travis knows that this hurt her and anyone can see this.”

Travis Kelce's reaction to Trump's dig at Taylor

Given that Taylor hails from Pennsylvania and even wore Eagles gear before dating him, several Eagles fans consider her as a sort of “traitor”.

Travis feels that “it was unnecessary” for Trump to make fun of her, especially after he said that it was an honor for a president to be present, the source added.

The source noted that it “hasn't been a good week” for the duo as Travis lost the year's biggest game and Taylor did not win any of the six Grammy categories. “But he knows that even though this is not a happy ending to the season, having her love gives him so much joy.”

Serena Williams defends Taylor Swift as lip leader reveals singer's reaction

Taylor did not receive a positive reception due to her devotion towards Chiefs and the presence of large number of Eagles fans.

Upon witnessing the jeering, Taylor remarked, “Aww what, what's going on,” stated a lip reader, as per Daily Mail.

Fans viciously poked fun at her, and she responded with a derisive side-eye, which was only the beginning of a terrible night for the Chiefs clan.

Taking to social media, Serena Williams wrote: “I love you @taylorswift13 don't listen to those booo!”