Travis Kelce breaks silence after Chiefs' Super Bowl loss: ‘I'm kicking myself’

Travis Kelce is speaking out on his team's crushing Super Bowl loss. During Sunday's showdown, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs by 40-22. The 35-year-old, who was visibly emotional after the big game, is now facing the "hard reality." In the preview clip of the upcoming episode of the New Heights podcast he co-hosts alongside his brother Jason Kelce, the Chiefs tight end breaks silence on his team's defeat.

Travis Kelce breaks silence on Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl loss to Philadelphia Eagles

“It just wasn't our day,” Travis says in the video shared on his podcast's YouTube channel. The NFL star explained how he “couldn't find a lick of momentum,” adding, “I'm kicking myself for some of the tiny, tiny decisions I made on the field.”

The Chiefs tight end admitted that he wasn't the “best leader” during the big game as he failed to motivate his teammates. “I wasn't the best leader that I could be in motivating my guys. And keeping my guys, you know, calm, cool, collected,” Travis confessed.

“And, I put a lot of that on myself as, you know, the guy that's been in the building for 12 years and seen a lot of football and actually seen a situation just like this in the Super Bowl,” Travis continued before acknowledging that “it's a tough pill to swallow.”

Travis further told his brother, who was the Eagles centre for 13 years, “It's a hard reality, man.” The Chiefs star seemingly fought back his tears as he said, “I love my teammates. I love my coaches, Chief Kingdom.” “I'm sorry for how it ended,” he continued, adding, “I just have to tip my hat to the Eagles.”