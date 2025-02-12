Menu Explore
Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track sees huge 430% spike in Spotify streams after Super Bowl LIX halftime show

ByAditi Srivastava
Feb 12, 2025 09:10 AM IST

Lamar's entire catalog saw a 175% boost, and he became the most-streamed artist globally, with SZA also gaining significant traction.

Kendrick Lamar's performance at Super Bowl LIX caused a major surge in his Spotify streams, with some tracks seeing impressive gains in the hours following the show. Here's a breakdown of the key details:

Netizens slammed Kendrick Lamar for dlivering 'worst ever' super bowl half time show
Netizens slammed Kendrick Lamar for dlivering 'worst ever' super bowl half time show

Kendrick Lamar's Spotify streams soar after Super Bowl

Lamar’s hit song Not Like Us, a diss track aimed at Drake, saw a massive 430% increase in streams on Spotify after his Super Bowl performance. The track, which has earned Lamar five Grammy awards, topped both U.S. and global Spotify charts on February 10, 2025, pulling in over 11 million streams on that day alone.

In addition, Lamar dominated the top six spots on the U.S. Spotify charts, with several of his tracks featuring SZA, such as "luther," "tv off," and "squabble up," all making a big impact on the platform.

The rapper also claimed the No. 1 spot for most-streamed artist, both in the U.S. and globally. SZA, who performed with Lamar during the halftime show, was the No. 2 artist in the U.S. and No. 4 globally.

Also read: Kanye West dropped by talent agent after Yeezy site 'shuts down' over Swastika merch followed by antisemitic rant

Surge across Lamar’s catalog

Lamar’s entire catalog saw a 175% increase in streams, with some of his older hits like “HUMBLE” (up 300%), “Money Trees” (up 260%), and “euphoria” (up 260%) making impressive gains. The performance was also a big win for SZA, whose catalog received an 80% boost in streams.

Lamar's success wasn't limited to Spotify—his songs topped Apple Music’s charts as well. His albums "GNX" and "DAMN." secured the No. 1 and No. 2 spots on iTunes following the performance.

The impact of Super Bowl LIX

While the Super Bowl halftime show is not paid, it’s a big opportunity for artists to boost their visibility and streaming numbers. Other performers have seen similar spikes in the past, including Shakira and Jennifer Lopez in 2020 and Lady Gaga in 2017.

Also read: Kanye West dropped by talent agent after Yeezy site 'shuts down' over Swastika merch followed by antisemitic rant

The Super Bowl LIX performance, which was aired to 133.5 million viewers, became the most-watched halftime show in TV history. Kendrick Lamar, whose latest album "GNX" was released just months before the Super Bowl, also announced new tour dates with SZA following the performance.

