Kanye West dropped by talent agent after Yeezy site ‘shuts down’ over Swastika merch followed by antisemitic rant

Kanye West has been dropped by his talent agent following his antisemitic remarks and controversial merchandise on his Yeezy website. Daniel McCartney, an agent at 33&West, announced the decision via Instagram, stating that the agency could not stand by West’s "harmful and hateful remarks." Kanye West

Talent agent cuts ties with Kanye West

“Effective immediately, I'm no longer representing Ye (F/K/A Kanye West) due to his recent hateful and harmful remarks that myself not 33&West can stand for,” McCartney wrote before signing off with “Peace and Love to all.”

West’s troubles deepened as he posted dozens of antisemitic messages on X (formerly Twitter), including claims such as “IM A NAZI” and "I will never apologize for my Jewish comments." In addition, a Jewish former employee of Yeezy filed a lawsuit against him in California, alleging workplace harassment.

The ex-employee, a marketer at Yeezy, claimed she was subjected to antisemitic remarks, including a text that read, "Welcome to the first day of working for Hitler." She also alleged she received pornographic material and harassing messages from West.

Yeezy website shut down over controversial merch

Earlier the visitors to Yeezy.com were met with a blank screen and the message, "Something went wrong. This store is unavailable." Shopify, the platform hosting Yeezy’s e-commerce site, confirmed that it had removed the store due to violations of its policies. "All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform. This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms," Shopify said in a statement.

The controversy escalated when West aired a Super Bowl ad in the Los Angeles area promoting Yeezy.com, where a $20 white T-shirt featuring a black swastika was the only product available for sale. The ad, filmed on an iPhone, showed West sitting in a dentist’s chair, claiming he had spent all his money on dental work and had to film the ad himself.

X (Twitter) deletes West’s account over content violations

After a weekend of incendiary posts, West’s X account was deleted. His final post read, "I’m logging out of Twitter. I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent. It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board."

X’s owner, Elon Musk, later confirmed West’s account was removed due to policy violations. Responding to a conservative podcaster calling for West’s ban, Musk stated, "Given what he has posted, his account is now classified as NSFW. You should not be seeing that anymore."

This is not the first time West has faced backlash for antisemitic comments. In 2022, he lost multiple brand partnerships over similar remarks, only to later issue an apology, which he has now rescinded.