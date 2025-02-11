Menu Explore
Drake subtly responds to Kendrick Lamar after Super Bowl diss, ‘I never died’

ByArya Vaishnavi
Feb 11, 2025 06:39 PM IST

Drake's move to alter the lyrics to his song, Knife Talk, has led social media users to believe he did so as a response to Kendrick Lamar.

Drake has seemingly addressed his ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar. Following the Super Bowl halftime show, where the latter performed the infamous diss track, Not Like Us, the Canadian rapper subtly changed the lyrics of his song, Knife Talk, during a show in Australia.

Drake seemingly responds to Kendrick Lamar with lyric alteration
Drake seemingly responds to Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl diss

As part of his Anita Max Win Tour, the God's Plan hitmaker recently made a stop in Melbourne, where he switched up the lyric to his 2021 track from his sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy. The 38-year-old rapper's move to alter the track has led social media users to believe he did so as a response to Lamar.

ALSO READ: Barstool's Dave Portnoy brutally slams Patrick Mahomes after Chiefs' Super Bowl loss: ‘Tom Brady has never…’

In the original track, Drake raps, “Beef is live, spoiler alert, this n***a dies.” However, during Monday's show, he changed the lyric to: “Beef is live, spoiler alert, I never died.”

As video clips from the concert went viral on social media, fans believed it to be a direct response to Lamar, who smiled directly into the camera while rapping, “Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young,” at the NFL championship.

ALSO READ: Kid Rock storms off stage as audience doesn't clap for him: ‘F**k them!’

The now-viral video shared on X by @realalmightee drew mixed responses from users. “He was never alive in this beef, and there was no beef, kednrick won 15-0...with such a score, we consider you nonexistent,” a user wrote, while another said, “kendrick fans kicking the air rn.”

One more user added, “Not Like Us won a Grammy, was a top song in 2024 and got performed at the SuperBowl, the greatest sporting event in America and one of the biggest worldwide. There’s not coming back from that lol.”

