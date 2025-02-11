Drake gives away $45K to fans in Australia hours before Kendrick Lamar hits the Super Bowl stage

While Super Bowl 2025 may have brought its challenges for Drake, the rapper didn't let it affect his energy during a concert in Melbourne, Australia. Just hours before Kendrick Lamar hit the stage in New Orleans, Drake made a generous gesture, giving away $45,000 to fans in attendance at his show. The giveaway began when he spotted a woman in the crowd holding a sign that read “Adonis for President,” a nod to his 7-year-old son. Drake surprises fans at Melbourne concert with $45,000 giveaway, showcasing his generosity despite Super Bowl challenges. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Drake hands out $45k to fans during Australia tour

During the show, the singer told the fan with the Adonis sign board, “You’re showing a lot of love to my son, so on behalf of me and Adonis, we’re going to give you 25 grand.” He also responded to another sign board in the crowd which read “Kiss me, it’s my birthday.” The rapper told the second fan, “It’s a tough read on the kiss, but what I am going to do is I’m going to give you 20 grand, and I’m going to pay for a birthday dinner for you and all your friends.”

Moreover, he also promised the two fans that he would ensure their return with the tickets on the house. He said, “If you want, you can come back to the show again. Both of y’all, if y’all want, we’ll get you tickets,” as reported by US Weekly.

Drake’s previous gestures of kindness

His kind gesture during the Australian tour was not the rapper’s first good deed. During a March 2024 concert in Kansas City, Drake made another heartwarming gesture, offering to pay off a fan's deceased mother's mortgage—a generous six-figure gift that left the audience in awe. He told the fan, “You said, ‘[Pay] off my mom’s house, rest in peace.’ Your mom passed away? Alright. And you owe … Oh, this is the outstanding balance right here. This is a lot of money right here,” as reported by Billboard.

He added, “But you know what, I’ma pay off your mama’s house for you,” he added. “That’s gonna come from me. Rest in peace to your mama. Hold on, wait. Rest in peace to Jennifer Schumer. Rest in peace. I love you.”