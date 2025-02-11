Kid Rock storms off stage as audience doesn't clap for him: ‘F**k them!’

Kid Rock cut his recent performance at a Nashville bar short after the audience did not clap along with him. During his surprise appearance at Jon Bon Jovi's music venue on Saturday, the 54-year-old had a meltdown when the crowd failed to follow his instructions. Just minutes into his set, the Born Free crooner stormed off the stage, yelling, “F**k y'all.” US singer Kid Rock does an interview with radio host Sean Hanity (off frame) as he arrives to the Commander-In-Chief inaugural ball at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)(AFP)

Why did Kid Rock walk off stage?

The rock artist arrived at the venue for a surprise performance in honour of Bon Jovi's keyboardist, David Bryan's birthday. Rock was met with a round of applause when he joined Bryan onstage, according to a TikTok video shared by an audience member. A minute into his rendition of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s hit 1969 track, Proud Mary, the All Summer Long hitmaker instructed the crowd to clap along with him.

Rock was joined by a female vocalist for the performance, where he began clapping his hands, hoping the audience would join him. However, not everyone followed his instructions, leaving him frustrated. “No, f**k them! F**k them!” the Cowboy singer erupted before telling everyone on the stage to “stop.” He went on to scold the audience, saying, “If you ain’t gonna clap, we ain’t gonna sing! That’s how it’s gonna work!”

Following Rock's scolding, the crowd quickly began cheering. Rock then resumed his performance, clapping along with the audience members. “Don't get too fast,” he instructed them as he started singing again. However, the enthusiasm died down after a short while, causing the musician to stop the show again. “You know what? F**k y’all. You ain’t gonna clap? I’m gone!” he shouted before storming off the stage.